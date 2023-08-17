DES MOINES — Iowa’s Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) plan has reached $20 million in assets, State Treasurer Roby Smith announced.
IAble, administered by Smith, provides individuals with disabilities and their support systems a way to save money while still maintaining their eligibility for federal means-tested programs like Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicaid. Up to $17,000 a year can be contributed into an account to pay for assistive technology, support services, food, housing, medical bills and other qualified disability expenses. Without an ABLE plan, resource limits for many federal programs are capped at $2,000.
“Individuals in the disability community have voiced how difficult it is to stay under the resource limit if they want to afford different purchases or save for the future,” Smith said. “With ABLE plans, saving for these goals is made possible. Now they can save for expenses that will greatly improve their health, independence or quality of life without risking eligibility for their crucial public benefits.”
The Iowa program is also shortened as IAble. Visit IAble.gov to learn more and read the "Plan Disclosure Booklet" for details about the plan.