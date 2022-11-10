Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — The recurrence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Iowa bird flocks has led the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to once again take drastic measures to curb its spread. Thursday, the IDALS gave an order cancelling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds due to the continued threat of HPAI.

The order goes into effect immediately and includes prohibiting live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets, and exotic sales.

