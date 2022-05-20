AMES – The Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach program has opened the host site application for the 2022-2023 program year. Government, faith-based, nonprofit or community-based organizations that focus on youth programming are encouraged to apply. Online applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on June 10.
The Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach program is a unique partnership between AmeriCorps and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development. The program places AmeriCorps service members in host organizations across the state. AmeriCorps service members build capacity, helping their host organization bring new youth curriculum to their community or deliver current programming to new youth audiences.
Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach members spearhead community and organizational efforts to provide youth with positive development experiences through youth-adult partnerships and research-based experiences.
In exchange for their service, the AmeriCorps members develop skills that build strong resumes, earn a monthly living allowance, and receive a post-service education award to finance higher education or pay toward qualified student loans. Members serving a full-time term can apply for insurance and childcare subsidies.
Host sites that are accepted into the Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach program are expected to invest in the partnership by providing a non-federal cash match. The contribution is used to cover a portion of the total grant cost and the cost of the member serving at a site.
The Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach program is a $1.4 million grant, funded through AmeriCorps, Volunteer Iowa, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and private matching funds.
For more information about the Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach program, please contact Celine Beggs at 515-294-8013 or cmbeggs@iastate.edu, or visit the website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/americorps.