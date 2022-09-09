Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sand's pie

Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand held a news conference about the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program winners Monday, Aug. 29, at the Iowa State Capitol. 

 
 (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch

More city and county governments are participating in the state auditor’s cost-cutting competition this year, Iowa Auditor Rob Sand said in a news conference Monday.

Among the winners is the City of Plainfield. (See full list below)

