IHSAA

DES MOINES – A football classification amendment approved by the IHSAA’s Board of Control and a December vote of member schools was approved earlier this month by the Iowa State Board of Education.

The proposed amendment to the Articles of Incorporation will add a socioeconomic factor to football classifications starting in 2023-24, implementing a formula for free and reduced lunch percentages and school enrollments to determine new final classification numbers.

