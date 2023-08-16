JOHNSTON — Applications are open for the Iowa Corn Collegiate Advisory Team (CAT) program, which focuses on increasing college students’ understanding of the corn industry with a focus on leadership. During the one-year program, students will visit the Capitol, tour industry leaders’ operations and expand their network and knowledge outside of the classroom. Applications are available on Iowa Corn’s website and are due Sept. 29.
Any post-secondary student who has completed high school and is attending an Iowa college of university to pursue a career in agriculture is encouraged by industry leaders to apply. If interested or to refer someone, contact Brian Bell, Iowa Corn Director of Leadership and Organizational Development at bbell@iowacorn.org. For details, visit www.iowacorn.org/CAT.
The 2023 – 2024 schedule begins with session one Nov. 9 and 10.