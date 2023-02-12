Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The state’s COVID-19 infection rate increased slightly last week, representing the first uptick in weekly reported cases in more than a month.

There were 1,517 new confirmed cases in the past week among people who were not previously infected, according to an Iowa Department of Health and Human Services report on Wednesday.

Tags

Trending Food Videos