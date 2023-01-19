Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The number of people who have COVID-19 and are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals declined 20% in the past week, with a similar decrease in the state’s documented infection rate.

There were 1,690 new infections confirmed in the past week among people who were not previously infected, according to a Wednesday report by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 2,356 positive tests, which includes reinfections that are not reported by the state to federal health officials.

