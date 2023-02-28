The Iowa DNR has released their report on the state’s 2022 deer harvest, and the numbers are up.
According to a news release, the number of whitetail deer taken by hunters was up seven percent last year over the 2021 total, an increase that, in part, resulted from January’s new excess tag season, during which any remaining antlerless tags were made available to hunters.
“A lot of hunters chose to participate in the new season, and the harvest was on par or a little above the other firearms seasons,” said Jace Elliott, state deer biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Of the total credited to the 2022 total, Elliott added that more than 2,500 were harvested during the new January season.
“We had twenty counties eligible for this hunt this year in Iowa, and fourteen of them sold out completely by the end of that season, many of which sold out during the first day,” Elliott explained, in reference to the January antlerless season, according to a KMCH report.
Overall, Iowa hunters harvested more than 109,600 deer during the 2022 season, which reflected a success rate of between 30 and 35%, one that, the DNR reported, is in line with that from recent years.
In Fayette County, the total deer harvested were 1,978, which included over 1,000 does (1,026) in addition to 696 bucks. The remainder of the total consisted of what the DNR identified as “doe fawns,” “button bucks,” and “shed antler bucks,” categories which combined to account for the remaining 256 animals harvested.
As in past years, meanwhile, Clayton County led the way in deer harvest totals, accounting for more than 4,000 during the most recent season, including 2,201 does and 1,469 antlered bucks. Elsewhere in northeast Iowa, Allamakee County hunters killed 3,544 deer, a number placing it second behind Clayton County.
In Buchanan County, hunters harvested 947 deer of which 392 were antlered bucks.
“It was pretty typical to what we see in most years with the southeast and northeast corners of the state leading the pack in terms of harvest numbers,” Elliot explained. “Clayton County, which is always our number one harvest county in the state, maintained that position.”
The future of the Iowa deer hunt would also seem secure, with whitetail numbers holding steady throughout the state, according to Elliot.
“Our deer population model indicates that we are still on a fairly stable to slightly increasing trend statewide, and we are well within our management objectives,” he added.