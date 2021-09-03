Cedar River (above Nashua)
Notes: Water levels are stabilizing with high flows. Clarity is improving, but is stained brown.
Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut baits and crawlers fished near bottom in back eddies or calm areas.
Smallmouth Bass — Slow: Be patient with high water last week; it may take awhile to find where fish moved.
Walleye – Slow: Walleye angling from shore or by boat to find holes and brush piles works best.
Decorah District Streams
Notes: Clarity is good to excellent on most streams. Water levels are up, but fishable. All stream stockings are occurring with the return of cooler temperatures.
Brook Trout — Good: Hoppers, beetles and anything that looks buggy work well this time of year.
Trout — Good: Off-color water is a great time to catch a brownie. Try along grassed edges, undercut banks and around boulders.
Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish.
Lake Hendricks
Notes: Water clarity is limited with the return of a green algae bloom. Low areas in the park remain soggy.
Bluegill — Fair: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber.
Channel Catfish — Good: Catch nice catfish near shore with chicken liver, worms or cut baits. Nice fish are available for the taking.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Find bass suspended around rocky structures or along vegetated edges.
Lake MeyerNotes: Water levels are down with 4 to 5 feet visibility. Aquatic vegetation is plentiful, but starting to die off.
Black Crappie — Good. Bluegill — Good: Try fishing shallow under a bobber on top of vegetation.
Channel Catfish — Fair: Use cut bait or worms fished on the bottom around stumps or other woody structure.
Largemouth Bass — Good: Try jigs tipped with a twister tail or spinnerbait fished over vegetation. Northern Pike — Fair.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Notes: Water levels are falling with improved water clarity.
Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies in deeper pools around rocky seams eddies.
Walleye – Fair: Be patient; fish moved with high water. Try fishing slack water and eddies.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Notes: Water levels are stabilizing with improved water clarity.
Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Fish moved with high water. Try smaller spinnerbaits or jigs tipped with plastics along rock ledges, seams and eddies.
Walleye – Off channel eddies and log jams hold fish. Try using a crawler for success.
White Sucker — Good: Use a jig or hook tipped with a worm fished on the stream bottom.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Notes: Water levels are low and off-color. Paddlers should use caution around log jams and narrow sections in the river.
Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Find bass along rock ledges and eddies. Use smaller spinnerbaits or jigs tipped with plastics.
Walleye — Slow: Shore and paddle anglers finding fish. Deeper holes and off channel eddies hold fish. Try using a jig and nightcrawler for success.
White Sucker — Good: Suckers are providing fun action for anglers. Use a jig or hook tipped with a worm for luck.
Volga Lake
Notes: Water levels are back down; boat docks are above water.
Black Crappie- Fair: Crappies are moving near shore in the evening to feed. Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or spinnerbait.
Bluegill — Good: Find gills near shore in the morning. Use small jigs and hooks tipped with twister tails.
Channel Catfish — Good: Trophy catfish are plentiful. Find fish cruising the shallows in the evening. Use cut baits and worms fished on the bottom.
Largemouth Bass — Good.