NORTHEAST
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels are very low; use caution at boat ramps. Water temperatures are in the 80s. Black Crappie — Fair: Find crappie in brush piles or around woody structure. Use a minnow under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Good: Try chicken liver, dead chub or stink baits on the bottom in slow water. Smallmouth Bass — No report: Use a jig with a natural colored twister tail or nightcrawler in brush piles. Walleye — Fair: Try a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail.
Decorah District Streams
West Canoe stocking will be delayed due to high temperatures early in the week and continued low water conditions. With cooler weather forecast, all streams stocked with catchable trout will resume September 11 and continue through the end of October. Brook Trout — Slow: Excellent hatches of gnats, midges, and mosquitoes occurring. Brown Trout — Slow: Terrestrial insects abound. Use flies imitating crickets, grasshoppers, ants, and beetles. Rainbow Trout — Good: A small chunk of worm or cheese under a bobber fished through a deeper hole will turn a rainbow head. Cut the line on deeply hooked fish.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Water levels are low. Water clarity is fair due to a brown algae bloom. Paddlers may have to walk through more riffles than float. Canoes are not recommended with the low water levels. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try fishing the rock ledges or back eddies. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig tipped with plastic tail or crankbait in deeper pools later in the day or early morning.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
A project to improve the boat ramp and angler access at Lidtke Mill near Lime Springs is scheduled to begin Thursday, September 7. This access will be closed until further notice. Thank you in advance for your patience. Water levels remain low. Water clarity is poor due to a brown algae bloom. Be prepared to walk through riffles due to low water levels. Canoes are not recommended with the low water levels. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try fishing the rock ledges or eddies. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig tipped with plastic tail or crankbait in deeper pools later in the day or early morning.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Water levels are low. Be prepared to walk through riffles. Water temperatures are in the 80s, but will fluctuate with hot temperatures. Channel Catfish — Good: Find catfish in deeper pools and around woody structure. Smallmouth Bass — Slow: Use a jig tipped with a crawler or crawdad in the deeper pools or around rock ledges. A bright colored crankbait also works. Walleye — Slow: Try fishing the eddies and deeper pools.
Volga Lake
Lake temperatures are in the 80s. Water clarity is about 12 inches. Best bite is early morning or later afternoon into the evening. Black Crappie — Slow: Slowly troll or paddle deeper water; use a spinner bait. Bluegill — Slow: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber around rocky shoreline. Channel Catfish — Good: Trophy catfish are plentiful in this lake. Use stink bait, dead chubs, or worms near stumps or other structure. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Find bass around fish attracting structures.
Area interior rivers and streams are low. Clarity is good on most area rivers and streams. Expect more seasonal weekend temperatures with daytime highs in the low 80s to upper 40’s overnight; no rain expected. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Target walleye, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish on the river in areas of deeper water with the low river conditions. Channel Catfish — No Report: Use crawlers. stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler or cast crankbaits. Walleye — No Report: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Channel Catfish — No Report: Try crawlers, stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler or cast crankbaits. Walleye — No Report: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leach or cast crankbaits.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Channel Catfish — No Report: Use crawlers, stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Channel Catfish — No Report: Use crawlers, stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits. Walleye — No Report: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.
Interior river levels remain low. Anglers are taking a few pike and walleye. There are few reports on Brinker and Big Woods lakes in the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area for panfish and bass. Trout streams are low and clear across northeast Iowa; consider fishing during low light conditions and approach streams carefully to avoid disturbing wild fish. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Mississippi River Pool 11
Water level is extremely low at 3.6 feet at Guttenberg. Use of the Guttenberg city ramps is not recommended; they are extremely shallow. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. Water temperature is in the upper to mid-70s. Construction of ramp extensions is expected to begin in late September. Expect temporary delays and closures of several lanes. Black Crappie — Fair: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in running sloughs in 6-8 feet of water. Bluegill — Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish — Good: Try crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Some flatheads are being caught on live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum — Fair: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits near the mouths of streams during hot summer days. Shorthead Redhorse — Fair: Redhorse are biting; they are fun to catch from shore. Drop a weighted crawler into the current breaks. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current.
along the rocky shorelines. Walleye — Good: Try a 3-way rig on the wing dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch — Fair: Perch are biting along vegetation edges. Use a light jig or crawler in weeded areas with slight current.
Upper Mississippi River water levels remain at extremely low levels. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. Boaters should use caution to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Use caution and go slow when loading and unloading as ramps are very shallow. Water temperatures are in the upper 70s to 80s. Water clarity is excellent. Look for fish in the vegetation edges in areas with some current during hot weather. Fall fishing is just around the corner. Expect fishing to pick up as the temperatures cool.