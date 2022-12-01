During an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School on Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that Krystal Colbert had been selected as the Iowa Department of Education’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.
“Here at Mitchellville, we are teaching our students that positive self-affirmations, healthy habits, and having a growth mindset are essential in reaching their highest potential,” Colbert explained. “We are affirming to our students every day that they are loved and valued and that we care about their success.”
Colbert, an Altoona resident who has been an instructor for 16 years, currently teaches second grade in the Southeast Polk Community School District, located just northeast of the Des Moines metro area.
“I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing to make a difference in the lives of her students and the impact she is having on the education system in our state,” said Governor Reynolds. “Outstanding educators like Krystal see that possibilities for growth are endless when you connect students and what they are learning with their community. Every day, she leads by example, focusing on how to make education better so all students can and do perform at the highest levels.”
The other finalists for the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year award, a state-sponsored honor which was created in 1958, included special education teacher Lori Brandt of the Sioux Center Community School District, Levi Letsche, who teaches high school math in the Sheldon Community School District, Amy Phillips, an elementary instructor in Marshalltown, Corrine Schalk, also an elementary teacher, in the Cedar Rapids Community School District, and middle-school math teacher Katie Weldon, from the Norwalk Community School District.