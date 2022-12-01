Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

During an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School on Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that Krystal Colbert had been selected as the Iowa Department of Education’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

“Here at Mitchellville, we are teaching our students that positive self-affirmations, healthy habits, and having a growth mindset are essential in reaching their highest potential,” Colbert explained. “We are affirming to our students every day that they are loved and valued and that we care about their success.”

