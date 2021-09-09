Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates announced Thursday will hurt the state’s economy.
“President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our lives while dismissing the ability of Iowans and Americans to make healthcare decisions for themselves,” she said in a statement.
“Biden’s plan will only worsen our workforce shortage and further limit our economic recovery.
“As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. It’s time for President Biden to do the same. Enough is enough.”
Iowa is experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, with 8,113 positive test results reported in the the seven days leading up to Tuesday, which is the latest virus update released by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state death toll in that time increased by 30 people in the to a total 6,337 since the pandemic began last year.
The statewide vaccination rate for those over the age of 18 is 66.7%. The rates in Fayette and surrounding counties are lower. Fayette is at 57.1%. Clayton COunty is at 52.7%. Buchanan County is at 59.2%
Fayette County Public Health announced this week that booster shots for people who received Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will likely be available the start the week of Sept. 20, but a firm date has not been established.