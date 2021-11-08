WEST UNION — The city of West Union was recently approved to receive a $75,000 Iowa Great Places Grant for a trail that would go from city limits out to Echo Valley Park. The grant prompted the city to go ahead and accept the grant and approve going ahead with the trail project.
This will be a 1.85-mile recreation trail, paved eight feet wide, from the existing sidewalk on the east side of South Pine Street and then go southeasterly along Echo Valley Road, to the northwest corner of the golf course, around the northerly and easterly perimeter of the golf course to Echo Valley Road, and along that road to the entrance of Echo Valley Park.
It was among six projects awarded a total of $950,000 in grants, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced during a statewide conference on building creative communities.
The grants were announced during the department’s annual Iowa Creative Places Exchange. Representatives from nearly 40 communities who are designated Iowa Great Places and Iowa Cultural and Entertainment Districts participated in the virtual event, which was organized by the Iowa Arts Council.
“Creative place making is our community development strategy for Iowa communities to feature their authentic qualities through new or rehabbed anchor cultural attractions and welcoming features,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said. “The Iowa Great Places program incentivizes communities to realize their vision in tangible ways to attract and retain businesses, promote tourism and boost the quality of life for residents of all ages.”
“The West Union to Echo Valley State Park Trail project will connect cultural and artistic venues and open up opportunities for environmental education,” said Iowa Arts Council Administrator David Schmitz, who added, “This project capitalizes on some of Fayette County’s and the city of West Union’s greatest local assets, which are its natural environment and outdoor recreation opportunities. The Iowa Great Places Advisory Board and our department hope that this grant funding will be a catalyst for continued growth, as West Union moves forward with its trail project and seeks to incorporate artistic elements in the future.”
The city has already acquired the land needed when they purchased the golf course grounds at a cost of $240,000.
“That puts us way ahead of the game. It usually takes 10 or 15 years to acquire all the land needed for a trail like this,” said Fayette County Conservation Director Rod Marlatt. He said the city also has rock and fill dirt available that can be used.
He pointed out that once the trail is complete it will tie into the five-mile Jensen Trail that leads east out of the park. It is a hard-packed earth nature trail.
“I’m extremely excited about this. We’re already a little more than halfway there on a million dollar project. Most cities would be green with envy to be where you are now,” Marlatt told the council.
The total paving cost is estimated at $990,372, plus an additional $2,000 for signage.
A Wellmark Grant for $100,000 has been secured and a DNR REAP grant for $75,000 has also been applied for. REAP grant recipients will be announced on Nov. 10.
With other available funds and some contractors offering to provide in-kind services, it is estimated that a total of $484,802 in funding is still needed.
There are additional plans to display public artwork along a portion of the trail at some point.
“I think this is a huge opportunity. Besides the tourism aspect, it will attract new residents to the town,” said Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism Director Mallory Hanson. She went on to explain the trail from Clermont to Elgin has generated an estimated $1.89 million in revenue. “This trail will have that much impact if not more,” Hanson said.
City Administrator Aime Johansen said some short-term funding would be needed for the city to pay for the project at this point.