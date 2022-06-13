Hailing from around Iowa, volunteer reenactors from the Army of the Southwest commemorated Iowa’s part in the Civil War at Haze Daze in a skirmish on Saturday in Hazleton.
OJ Fargo of Creston, a reenactor with the 4th Iowa Infantry of ASW, took spectators — sitting in a grassy lot near the Hazleton water tower — back to the dawn of the Civil War.
The Civil War was first expected to be a much quicker conflict than it turned out to be, Fargo said.
The enlisted infantry were, he said, largely inexperienced with warfare. Any firearms experience they had was likely from hunting game.
“So I’m going to put a 58-caliber weapon in their hands, which will kill somebody at 800 yards and it’s accurate to 300 yards, and pretend like they know what they’re doing,” Fargo said.
In the end, the war lasted four years, from April 1861 to April 1865.
“The bloom is off the rose,” Fargo told the Hazleton crowd. “Most people don’t want to enlist after a while.
The first thing soldiers learned was to march as a group, and a couple of dozen bugle and drum calls.
As for requisitions, Iowa was last in line.
“Whatever nobody else wanted, we got,” Fargo said.
“We represent the 4th Iowa (Infantry), we didn’t have regular uniforms for almost a year. It was whatever they brought from home.”
When the uniform arrived, the enlisted man wore one wool uniform all year, he said. They received two pair of long johns, one jacket, one hat, a pair of shoes.
“If you wore out shoes, tough luck,” Fargo said.
Rifles — weighing about 12 pounds — were bayonetted, so the soldiers ran with them pointing straight up, braced against one shoulder.
“About the time you trip, you’d make a shish kebab out of the guy in front of you,” Fargo said.
“When we went onto the field, you knew something was going on, they’d give you three days of rations,” he said.
“These two armies — they could be within two miles and never see each other,” he said.
Those with a higher vantage point had the tactical advantage, he indicated.
“They would put cannon on a hill so they could see farther, would go about a mile and a half,” Fargo said.
In the skirmish, he said they were trying to pinpoint the enemy’s location.
“Generally the Union outnumbered the confederates,” he said.
At the medical tent, referenced a fact sheet about Civil War deaths from the U.S. Adjutant General, 1865. Both sides lost at least twice as many to disease as died in battle. The Union began with 2.8 million and suffered over 359,000 deaths. The rebels began with over 1.2 million; 258,000 perished.
There was a learning curve with war tactics.
“They don’t learn how to dig ditches until about a year on,” Fargo said.
“They only charged the position if you absolutely had to. “Other than that you were hiding behind anything you could.”
Confederates had what they call a confederate yell, Fargo said.
“They say you have to be hungry tired and scared to death to make that kind of noise,” Fargo said.
The union had a throaty yell which the reenactors imitated Saturday in a charge, about 1:30 p.m.
With Fargo leading the Union and John Fitzsimmons of Boone the rebels, the factions skirmished after Fargo’s intro at 2:30 p.m., both sides firing the paper shells at each other. They came to a seeming truce, until someone shot and tensions reignited.
Saturday, the Confederate howitzer fired on the Union soldiers, felling them.
Fargo told the Daily Register his current project is assembling a full database of all the Civil War soldiers in Iowa. To spark an interest in history in an audience, he said they want to know the local connections.
The original Army of the Southwest, formed in 1861, was tasked with securing Missouri for the Union, said reenactor Dennis Bresson of Waterloo, touting the historical importance of the Battle of Pea Ridge, Arkansas.
Grenville Dodge, for whom Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, is named, played a role at Pea Ridge, Bresson said.
Next, Bresson plans to visit the Battle of Old Bradford Civil War reenactment set the weekend after Father’s Day this year, he said.
According to the museum’s Facebook page, it is set Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, at the Old Bradford Pioneer Village Museum, on Hwy. 346 east of Nashua. In the past it has been held earlier in the year.
“Each event we go to has a different theme which makes it interesting,” Bresson said.
For details on joining, visit, http://armysw.com. At larger events, families can camp alongside, with demos such as beeswax candle making and frybread cooking, Bresson said.