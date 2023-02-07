A House Oversight Committee hearing held at the state Capitol Monday focused on the possibility of restricting access to some books in middle and high school libraries that parents have labeled as inappropriately explicit and derogatory.
The Committee, chaired by Indianola State Representative Brooke Boden, heard from five mothers, several of whom are members of a group known as Moms for Liberty, who described their efforts attempting to limit their children’s access to particular school library books they identified as objectionable.
Specifically, eight books were identified by the mothers, all sharing a focus on people of color and LGBTQ individuals they felt should be restricted based on the books’ “descriptions of masturbation, sexual acts, sexual assault, swear words, racial slurs and racial stereotypes,” according to a report appearing in the Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Among the books mentioned by name during the hearing were “Gender Queer,” “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” “The Hate U Give,” “Fun Home,” “Lawn Boy” and the 1970 novel “The Bluest Eye,” written by Toni Morrison.
“Gender Queer,” for example, is a memoir/graphic novel by author Maia Kobabe that includes depictions of masturbation and sexual activity, among other gender and coming of age topics, such as menstruation.
“This isn’t about LGBTQ material. This is about pornographic material, pornography, plain and simple,” read a statement referencing “Gender Queer” from parent Brenda Smith, whose child attends school in Carlisle.
Amy Day, a mother from the Carroll Community School District, noted identifying a total of 76 books currently in her school’s library that were not appropriate for students between 14 and 17 years of age based on their “sexually explicit or obscene material,” the Capital Dispatch report said.
“No student should have access to this filth in their school,” Day added, according to Radio Iowa.
Parent Pam Gronau, meanwhile, shared with the Committee her belief that 55 books in Urbandale’s school library include obscenity, while also noting, “we have looked up other school districts all across Iowa, and there are dozens of inappropriate books found in many of them,” Radio Iowa reported.
Opponents of the effort to legally remove such books point to the processes already in place that parents can follow to let their objections be heard. Some Democrats on the Committee also said that removing books in a legal fashion would violate the rights of those parents who would like their students to have access to the items.
“A textbook isn’t promoting, like, Nazism, because we’re covering World War II and I’m not quite sure why a text that’s exploring sexual themes, themes of injustice, themes of inclusion, difficult, hard topics would be perceived as pornography,” Iowa City librarian Sam Helmick said, the Capital Dispatch reported, in agreeing with the Democrats’ stance. “The presence of an idea is not an endorsement of it.”
Those critical of the effort to limit access have been quick to label it “book banning,” although that moniker, which carries with it historically negative connotations, has been countered by those in favor of establishing some accessibility limits. A more correct name for the project, supporters explain, would be to label it an effort to eliminate or limit access to books which are not age-appropriate for readers who utilize middle and high school libraries.
Among those in this category is State Representative Steven Holt, a Republican from Denison, in Crawford County.
“I have no doubt that there are some things in these books that might connect to young people. And I’m not having any arguments with any of that,” Holt said, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch. “The point is, does that outweigh the other stuff? If something has literary value, if we’re at a point that no matter what else it depicts, no matter what the pictures are, we’re okay with it being supplied to young people, then I shudder for our future.”
The hearing comes as House Republican work to pass House File 5, a bill that would make schools provide parents greater access to the materials their students are exposed to in the classroom, including by providing a list of their library books, while also establishing a procedure by which parents can challenge the materials being used.
The effort to limit access appears to have the support of Governor Reynolds, who last week attended a Moms for Liberty gathering, where she shared her belief that if a book is removed or banned in one of Iowa’s school districts, it should be illegal to let a student in any other district see it without first securing parental permission to do so.