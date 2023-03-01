Nearly a decade after the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges decision enshrining same-sex marriage in the U.S. as constitutionally protected, two proposals introduced in the Iowa House on Tuesday would limit legally recognized marriages in the state to those between men and women only while also nullifying federal policies within the state’s borders.
According to House File 508, which was introduced by a group of Republican lawmakers including Clayton County’s Anne Osmundson, marriages between one man and one woman, based on the principle of ensuring religious freedom, would further become the standard.
In recognition of “the institution of marriage as a sacred religious sacrament that is inextricably and fundamentally bound with free exercise of that right,” the bill explains, and, owing to “the deep historical and religious roots that uniformly defined and understood marriage to be the union between one male and female,” the proposal states that “no resident of Iowa shall be compelled, coerced, or forced to recognize any same-sex unions or ceremonies as marriage, notwithstanding any laws to the contrary that may exist in other states, and no legal action, criminal or civil, shall be taken against citizens in Iowa for refusal or failure to recognize or participate in same-sex unions or ceremonies.”
In addition to an assertion of religious liberty, the bill’s stance is also rooted in reaffirming state sovereignty at the expense of federal power and national law, as, if enacted, the proposal would immediately nullify the existing Respect for Marriage Act.
“The state of Iowa,” the bill explained, “considers certain elements of the federal Respect for Marriage Act…relating to the definition of marriage to be null and void ab initio and to have no effect whatsoever in Iowa.”
In identifying its basis for the stance, the legislation points to “any attempt by the federal entity including Congress to define or redefine marriage” as falling outside of their powers as enumerated in Article 1, section 8 of the Constitution, with any attempts by federal authorities to do such violating the First Amendment’s establishment clause.
Additionally, and speaking to the power of state over national authority, “the Respect for Marriage Act violates the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution,” the bill read, “by encroaching upon state powers that are reserved to the states or to the people.”
Also introduced Tuesday was House Joint Resolution 8, which calls for an amendment to Article 1 of the Iowa Constitution which unequivocally establishes the state’s official “definition of marriage to be the solemnized union between one human biological male and one human biological female.”
As currently written, Resolution 8, if approved, would be referred to the next elected general assembly rather than the current one for final adoption, meaning no further action on the proposal would occur until at least 2025. If adopted in the House, any constitutional amendment would then be placed on the ballot, its ratification left to Iowa voters.
The national Respect for Marriage Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last December, “requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states and federally recognizes these marriages,” according to a National Public Radio report. In addition, the Act also codifies nationally the rights and benefits of marriage for same-sex unions as well as interracial couples.
The authority of the Respect for Marriage Act, however, relies on the 2015 Supreme Court decision in the Obergefell v. Hodges case, in which the Court, in a 5-4 ruling, determined that same-sex marriages are constitutionally protected.
In the decision, according to an analysis of the case by Oyez, the Court found that “judicial precedent has held that the right to marry is a fundamental liberty because it is inherent to the concept of individual autonomy, it protects the most intimate association between two people, it safeguards children and families by according legal recognition to building a home and raising children, and it has historically been recognized as the keystone of social order.
“Because there are no differences between a same-sex union and an opposite-sex union with respect to these principles,” the analysis added, “the exclusion of same-sex couples from the right to marry violates the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. The Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment also guarantees the right of same-sex couples to marry as the denial of that right would deny same-sex couples equal protection under the law.”
Last summer’s Court decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson case, meanwhile, which overturned Roe v. Wade, established what many observers identified as the current Court’s willingness to upend the findings of existing landmark civil liberties cases.
In his concurring opinion in Dobbs, for example, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote, “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.” Following such reconsideration, he added, “we have a duty” to “overrule these demonstrably erroneous decisions.”
Currently, same-sex marriage is allowed in Iowa, as an earlier statutory ban was invalidated by the state’s Supreme Court in 2009.