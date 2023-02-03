After hearing from citizens in Winneshiek County, a State Representative from Coralville has sponsored a House bill that could eventually result in a black bear hunting season in Iowa.
With ongoing reports that the state’s population of the animals is on the rise, especially in northeastern Iowa, the proposed legislation, sponsored by Representative Dave Jacoby, would make black bears a protected species, which serves as the first step in allowing the state to regulate a potential hunting season, according to a Radio Iowa report.
“I think it’s important for Iowans, if we do see a shift or a reintroduction naturally of black bear in Iowa, that we have a system,” said Jacoby, Radio Iowa reported, “that we don’t want to shoot them on sight but going through the Department (of Natural Resources) and the legislature (to) decide on how we want to handle possible open hunting seasons.”
If passed, the bill would empower the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to more thoroughly monitor the state’s black bear population and introduce an official hunting season should their numbers continue growing to the point that a reduction seems necessary.
Though native to Iowa, black bears have not had a measurable presence in the state for more than a century, with most having been killed or removed during the 1800s. Given this dearth, “black bears are not identified as a wildlife species to manage, and therefore not protected in Iowa Code,” a recent Iowa DNR publication explained.
As a result of their low numbers and lack of official recognition, “black bears … are not protected by any Iowa laws,” the DNR report concluded. “Therefore, it is legal for black bears to be harvested by any method or means possible. However, the Iowa DNR does not promote harvesting black bears if they are not exhibiting a direct threat to human safety or livestock.”
In recent years, however, the number of bear sightings has risen, especially in northeast Iowa, with a total of 46 confirmed since 2002, according to a June 2022 report. Many of these bears are presumed to be young males simply passing through, as several of Iowa’s neighboring states have substantial resident populations. One recent estimate from the DNR, for example, places Wisconsin’s black bear population at more than 22,000, with Minnesota having greater than 20,000.
As bears roam into Iowa, they often do so most frequently during the early summer months, following their winter hibernation, when they are strongly motivated by hunger. As such, those seen locally are often attracted by unmonitored food or garbage.
If encountering a black bear, meanwhile, individuals should avoid running and try instead to face the bruin while slowly backing away, according to Kurt Kemmerer with the Iowa DNR. Making noise is also a good strategy to deter bears, though, in any interaction, it is important to remember that, unlike its cousins elsewhere in North America, black bears are adept climbers.
Having already cleared a House subcommittee, Rep. Jacoby’s bill is now eligible for consideration in the House Natural Resources Committee.