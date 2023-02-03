Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

After hearing from citizens in Winneshiek County, a State Representative from Coralville has sponsored a House bill that could eventually result in a black bear hunting season in Iowa.

With ongoing reports that the state’s population of the animals is on the rise, especially in northeastern Iowa, the proposed legislation, sponsored by Representative Dave Jacoby, would make black bears a protected species, which serves as the first step in allowing the state to regulate a potential hunting season, according to a Radio Iowa report.

