In the wake of significant state-wide increases in April’s property assessment values, lawmakers in both chambers on Tuesday agreed to a compromise bill intended to limit future property tax escalations.
“We’ve heard Iowans across the state voice their concern about out-of-control property taxes and the impact on family budgets,” hailed Governor Kim Reynolds, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, and House Speaker Pat Grassley, in a joint statement. “Today, we’ve come to an agreement on a path forward. This deal provides much-needed property tax relief for Iowans and lays the groundwork for even bolder reform in the future.”
The proposal, House File 718, was unanimously approved by the Senate Tuesday, with the House passing it on a 93-1 vote.
Projected to provide Iowa’s property owners with around $100 million in tax savings beginning next year, the bill marks a first step in what Council Bluffs Republican Senator Dan Dawson said would be an ongoing legislative effort to revise the current method of property assessment.
“It’s a complicated system that’s going to require multiple bills over multiple years,” Dawson said, Radio Iowa reported. “The work here isn’t finished. It’s only just begun,” he added, in the attempt to “stop the old practice of assessment windfalls being a windfall for local government budgets.”
Included in the final bill is an increase in the homestead credit for Iowans 65 and over, which would extend tax relief to as many as 200,000 people, while more than 100,000 veterans would be given a property tax exemption twice the size of the current veterans homestead credit, according to the Radio Iowa report.
Additionally, the measure limits the levy rate that cities can charge to $8.10 per $1,000 in taxable value. On the county level, meanwhile, the rate charged for general services would be capped at $3.50 per $1,000 in value, with that for county rural services limited to no more than $3.95 per $1,000.
Of note, as well, the bill requires cities and counties to use their excess revenues to further lower such taxes via property tax buydowns. The amount of this additional relief, if any, would depend on a city or county’s annual revenue: if the locality’s income has not grown substantially, for example, no funds would need to be contributed to lower property taxes.
If enacted, the proposal would also introduce additional transparency measures related to local governments’ spending and debt, while the final version of the bill also removed “the school foundation property tax rate reduction and per-parcel limits on residential and agricultural propertied,” according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report.
Though only the first step in a larger process, the measure does reflect progress relative to previous efforts to institute substantive property tax changes, Dawson explained.
“We’ve dealt with assessments, we’ve dealt with rollbacks, but if we’re really going to reform our system, it became apparent, you know, trying to focus on the homeowner — trying to focus on the actual levy itself — is really ultimately the one thing we’ve never tried to do around here,” Dawson said, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “But ultimately, all the roads took us back to that.”
Those most critical of portions of the bill have been officials in local government and their advocates who, since the beginning of the current legislative session in January, have expressed concern that the new caps and other limits to local control may have a detrimental effect on community services. Traditionally, property tax revenues have been key in allowing local authorities to collect the funds needed to address rising costs.
“In light of all of that, it’s a $6 billion-plus system, and we all know that every tax system can always use some change as time moves on,” said Dubuque Democratic Senator Pam Jochum, in addressing those concerns. “… Although we are slowing growth down to some extent, I still believe local governments are... going to be able to address the most essential services at the local level.”
“House File 718 curbs the growth of local governments in a responsible manner and begins reducing property taxes next year,” the Governor’s joint statement echoed, while adding, “This is an important first step toward long overdue property tax reform. Iowa’s existing property tax code is outdated, overly complex, and costs Iowans too much of their hard-earned pay. Work on this issue is just getting started.”
The bill now moves to Governor Reynolds for her signature.