Wells Fargo Arena and Alliant Energy Tower among participating sites for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program.

The Wells Fargo Arena, Alliant Energy Tower and other Iowa landmarks, together with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3rd to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.

