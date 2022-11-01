Wells Fargo Arena and Alliant Energy Tower among participating sites for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program.
The Wells Fargo Arena, Alliant Energy Tower and other Iowa landmarks, together with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3rd to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.
The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.
Participating Iowa landmarks include:
Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines)
Alliant Energy Tower (Cedar Rapids)
Financial Center/666 Walnut Street (Des Moines)
Cedar River Tower (Cedar Rapids)
Norbert F. Beckey Bridge (Muscatine)
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge (Bettendorf)
Arnolds Park Arches (Okoboji)
“Having these Iowa landmarks all ‘go teal’ on the same day is a powerful and incredible way to raise awareness and show support for the millions of families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “AFA thanks each of them for helping to light the world in teal for Alzheimer’s awareness and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer’s disease.”
The Iowa landmarks will be joined by more than 770 other sites worldwide in “going teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness on November 3rd. This is the ninth year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign.
Individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own Nov. 3. You can wear teal or even use social media by turning your profile/cover photo teal or share graphics on social media to raise awareness.
More than 6.2 million Americans, including 66,000 Iowans, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to more than double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information about AFA’s Light the World in Teal program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit www.lighttheworldinteal.com. Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA at 866-232-8484 or www.alzfdn.org.