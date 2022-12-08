Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

State legislators will have more than $19 million to put toward opioid recovery and prevention services during the 2023-24 legislative session.

The Iowa Opioid Settlement Fund currently contains more than $19.3 million, according to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. All of those funds come from settlements the state has reached with companies accused of playing a role in the opioid crisis, where pharmaceutical businesses encouraged doctors to prescribe opioids to patients, triggering an increase in addictions and deaths.

