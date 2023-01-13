Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Thursday that the Nov. 10 order cancelling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds due to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been lifted.

The order also prohibited live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets and exotic sales.

