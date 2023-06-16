The Wilder Memorial Museum celebrated Iowa Museum Week June 12-18. Every single museum has many messages to share. It is so easy to pass over stories of the past because the past is the past and the world moves so fast. Why do we need to remember the past?
Stop and consider that the current events of the United States and the world are hinged to the past. You don’t get to one without the other and it is never easy. There are many sacrifices including loss of loved ones that have to be coped with and should be shared — not forgotten.
Each family – your family – has a personal story to share that should not be forgotten. Knowing the efforts and work involved from making a home, caring for family, farming to marketing, construction, serving in the military, and working in many and varied occupations helps us to value deeply the life work and the achievements passed on to the future generations.
Quilts are an excellent example of the past and its history. They tell stories through materials, designs, and memories. We have numerous quilts that share historic events along with family memories from the materials of uniforms, and who wore them in military service, to winter coats, suits and dresses that were worn for graduation and marriage.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays. Check the museum out at www.wildermuseum.org