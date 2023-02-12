Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa Board of Nursing has sanctioned several Iowa nurses for substance abuse issues, stealing patient medications and other issues.

One of the nurses recently disciplined by the board is Cody Babbitt of Plano, who tested positive for methamphetamine while employed by two Iowa hospitals. Babbitt currently works at Wayne County Hospital, where he has been employed since 2004. He can continue to practice nursing under the terms of a recent board order.

