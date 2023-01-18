Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association has announced its class of Hall of Famers for 2023, a group of performers that Association President Ralph Kluseman described as extraordinary.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating the talent of the inductees who have made an incredible difference in all our lives,” Kluseman said in a press release. “This Class of 2023 Hall of Fame inductees are testament to the caliber of talent in Iowa and also the talent of inductees from around the world that have enriched our lives.”

