The Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association has announced its class of Hall of Famers for 2023, a group of performers that Association President Ralph Kluseman described as extraordinary.
“I’m looking forward to celebrating the talent of the inductees who have made an incredible difference in all our lives,” Kluseman said in a press release. “This Class of 2023 Hall of Fame inductees are testament to the caliber of talent in Iowa and also the talent of inductees from around the world that have enriched our lives.”
The new class is scheduled to be honored during a Labor Day weekend festival, which will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at the organization’s museum in Arnolds Park.
Highlights of the event will include a special Friday concert by one of this year’s inductees, 1964-The Tribute, which is a renowned Beatles tribute group. On Saturday, Sept. 2, the opening ceremony will be held, as will an “Autograph Party, Iowa Rocks Talent Contest and Inductee Meet & Greet,” the release explains, all culminating in the induction ceremony and accompanying concert on Sunday, Sept. 3.
In addition to 1964 – The Tribute, other 2023 inductees include House of Large Sizes, Mercurys, The Rathbones, Renegade, Rushmore, and the tracterz in the Band category, with The Young Raiders and the world-famous Beatles being inducted in the Out of State Band category. Promoters John Murren and Brent Stockton will also be enshrined, as will, in the Individual category, nine artists including Bobby Berge, Kevin Hanick, Ed Hart, Andy Krayer, Craig MacGregor and Ron Smith.
Both Rebecca Braun and Melanie Rosales-Underbrink will be inducted in the Women Who Rock category, with Jamie Grout entering as a DJ. In the Radio Station category, KNOD in Harlan was selected.
“We’re so excited to present this incredible class of inductees and award winners,” observed the Rock n’ Roll Association’s Executive Director Clay Norris. ”It’s always like a big family when we get together. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Arnolds Park during the induction celebration planned for Labor Day weekend.”
Since its creation in 1997, the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association has awarded “more than 500 entities and over 1,900 individuals.” In order to be eligible for enshrinement, “inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry” and “have significantly contributed to rock and roll music in the State of Iowa.”