The number of people infected by COVID-19 who are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals reached a new low at the start of this month and was roughly unchanged throughout the month of June, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On July 1 — the most recent day for which there is available data — there was a weekly average of about 17 people who were receiving treatment on any given day. That number was down from about 23 a month before.
The number of new weekly hospital admissions of infected people went from about 30 at the start of June to 25 at the end of it.
That is a change from April and May, when hospitalizations reduced significantly after a previous plateau of about 170 concurrent hospitalizations on average and weekly new admissions that peaked at 275 in March.
Those numbers pale in comparison to the pandemic peaks in November 2020 and January 2022, when there were more than 1,500 and 1,100 weekly Iowa COVID admissions, respectively.
“We may have hit the bottom, but I don’t know when we’re going to bounce back up,” Dr. Matthew Sojka, chief medical officer at MercyOne Northeast Iowa, said late last month. “The present variant does not seem to be causing moderate-to-severe disease like the earlier variants did. Part of that may be immunity because of previous exposure or maybe due to vaccination.”
COVID hospitalizations are among the most reliable indicators of the status of the coronavirus in Iowa because state health officials stopped requiring clinical labs to report COVID-19 test results in April, when the state also stopped reporting documented cases to federal officials. That followed the rise of at-home, rapid testing that was not tracked by the state.
Sojka said his hospitals do not test all incoming patients for the disease but instead look for symptoms that make an infection more likely, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, chest pain or loss of smell or taste.
He estimated that less than half of his hospitals’ patients who are documented as inpatients with COVID sought treatment because of the virus. Sojka said up to two-thirds of the patients have chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension and are also infected.
Another indicator of the coronavirus’ prevalence is wastewater sampling, which is most often done in larger metro areas. A sampling of Des Moines wastewater last week revealed about 83,000 copies of the virus per liter, which indicates moderate virus activity in the community, according to Biobot Analytics, which conducted the analysis.
At previous points in the pandemic, there were millions of copies of the virus per liter in Des Moines wastewater.
The state has been reporting a more-limited amount of COVID data weekly since April in its respiratory virus surveillance report. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services now documents fewer than 100 COVID-19 infections fewer than 10 deaths each week.
About 10,960 infected people have died in Iowa since the start of the pandemic.