Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Ethanol plants in Iowa produced an estimated 4.5 billion gallons in 2022 — a new record for the state, according to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

The association’s estimate is based on survey data, public reports and other information. It surpasses the state’s 2021 estimated production record of 4.4 billion gallons.

Tags

Trending Food Videos