MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center is the largest community investor in Iowa as ranked by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index. The metric measures hospital spending on charity care, community health initiatives and service of Medicaid patients.
“We are very proud and humbled by this distinction and it motivates us to continue to find ways to make an impact, and promote health and well-being,” said hospital site administrator Jill Groth.
Annually, tax-exempt hospital organizations report community benefit activities to the Internal Revenue Service. Community benefits include estimated financial assistance provided at cost, Medicaid shortfall, community health improvement and community benefit operations, health profession education, subsidized health services, research and cash/in-kind contributions and more. In Oelwein, MercyOne contributed $315,853 in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
“In addition to the community health investment, our colleagues participate in many volunteer roles throughout the areas well,” Groth said.
Here are some of the ways MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center invests in the community:
Care-A-Van service makes out-of-town appointments easy
Lack of reliable, affordable transportation to health care appointments can lead to missed trips for important health care services, disruption in ongoing treatments and added stress to patients.
Studies show providing effective transportation options to receive health care can decrease hospitalizations and nursing home stays, benefiting both the patient and the health care system.
MercyOne’s Care-a-Van service helps improve access issues for people in Oelwein, offering a free shuttle to appointments at MercyOne locations in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area.
MercyOne is also recruiting volunteer drivers for this free service to patients. Interested drivers can apply by calling 319-283-6116.
Free Mammo Night helps Oelwein women with cost-related barriers to health care
Breast cancer affects 1-in-8 women in the United States. But through yearly mammograms and self-screening, women can take the necessary steps to lower their risk.
“We know cost can be a barrier for many women scheduling a mammogram,” says Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care at MercyOne. “We want to remove that barrier. Far too often women spend so much time taking care of everyone else in their family that they forget to take care of themselves.”
In October, MercyOne Iowa performed more than 50 free mammograms – including 13 in Oelwein — during its annual Free Mammo Nights. Free Mammo Nights provide free mammograms to women aged 40 years and older who have cost-related barriers to receiving their annual exam. 27 women total – nine in Oelwein – also received a free provider visit with their mammogram, and all women were taught how to self-exam their breasts for cancer.
“It truly takes a village of people coming together and meeting months in advance to be able to host these annual events,” Flaucher said.
Partnership with Northeast Iowa Food Bank serves community
One in six people in northeast Iowa don’t have enough to eat. MercyOne partners with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to help feed residents in need by sponsoring a monthly mobile food pantry.
Hospital colleagues and their families volunteer their time to distribute food to nearly 200 households each month. MercyOne has partnered with the food bank for nearly seven years to distribute food in the Oelwein area. In 2020, the hospital worked to convert the distribution process from an indoor to a drive through event to accommodate for COVID-19 requirements.
MercyOne expands services, offers weekend availability
This past year, the hospital has also expanded services in the community, including adding women’s health care, tele-urology and tele-psychiatry. MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center helped 50 high-risk COVID-19 patients receive monoclonal antibody treatment to reduce their risk of hospitalization.
Rural women are significantly less likely than their urban counterparts to have a visit with an OB/GYN. This can lead to serious gaps in care – including missed follow-up appointments after abnormal Pap smears, undiagnosed and untreated sexually transmitted infections (STI), or irregular prenatal and postpartum care.
Women of reproductive age living in rural America often have few options for this essential care or need to drive long distances to access it. That’s why MercyOne certified nurse midwives are now seeing patients twice each month at MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine, 129 Eighth Ave. SE, Oelwein.
Certified nurse midwives are advanced practice nurses who specialize in women’s health care, offering a wide variety of services from preventive care and obstetrics care to medication management and lifestyle improvement.
It is also improving patient experience by making care available at a time that is most convenient for the individuals we serve. MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center offers breast ultrasound and 3D mammography during weekdays with late day and Saturday appointments available upon request. In addition, MRI services are available every Saturday at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
“We have had very positive comments about providing MRI exams on Saturdays,” said Alli Ingels, imaging supervisor at Oelwein Medical Center. “By offering appointments on Saturday, patients do not have to take time off work and students do not have to take time away from school. It’s very convenient for everyone.”