Iowa’s yearly sales tax holiday is held the first Friday and Saturday of August, Aug. 5-6, 2022, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.
Iowa Code states the sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday in August and ending right before midnight the following evening.
This law may impact businesses that sell clothing or footwear in Iowa.
“Clothing” means any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear for people.
“Clothing” does not include accessories like watches, jewelry, umbrellas, or any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not appropriate for everyday wear.
No sales tax or local option sales tax will be collected on sales of an article of clothing or footwear selling for less than $100, regardless of number of items purchased. The exemption does not apply to an item selling for $100.