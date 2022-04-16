Our Republican Congressmen and Governor just keep taking away more of our rights and protective regulations. Why? It seems so they can appease and fulfill the wishes of their rich and powerful right-winged political donors. The republican led Senate is bound and determined to support a small minority of people who want to create or maintain charter and private schools.
These peoples’ reasons for private schools vary; some are religious, some crave social elitism, some want a sports dominant school, or some want total control of the school’s curriculum and its everyday activities without any oversight or regulations placed upon them. It’s a parent’s choice. They can if they want, dictate their children’s education, by attending a private school.
The problem is these people want to take public tax money and use it for their personal desires. The money which is meant to provide education to “all” the children in Iowa. The Iowa Senate Republicans and the Governor have a tremendous amount of nerve to, basically misappropriate this public money and gift it to their supporters. (Is this even legal to do?)
I believe Senator Johnson, of Independence, is pushing for each child, who wants to attend a charter or private school, to receive up to $5,500 of public money to be used toward private school expenses. So, if your neighbor, who wants his child to go to a private school, has a state tax bill of $5,500 and your tax bill is also $5,500, he will get this returned to him while yours is dispensed, to be used by the state, including some for our public schools. If your neighbor has 7 kids that each receive $5,500 of tax money that’s $38,000. That seems like quite a gift from his congressmen and his Governor. My question is...Would it be appropriate for someone to keep their tax payments and those of 6 of their neighbors so they could build their own private backyard swimming pool, even though we have a beautiful public pool, which is supported by tax money?
Senator Johnson also wants up to 10,000 children a year to possibly qualify for the $5,500 voucher. That amounts to an astounding $55,000,000.00/year. All that money to keep a few people content. Again, that $55,000,000.00/year comes from the income tax money set aside for the public education of all Iowa students. That much money lost each year, would probably destroy our public education system. Lately, it seems, considering the actions of Republican politicians and the Governor, this may be the goal I feel if they are not happy about the public education system, don’t run from it, but try working on improving it with some common sense solutions.
Our nation’s Founding Fathers were adamant about separation of church and state. I think they may have been just as adamant about taking public tax money, that is designated for the welfare of all of our citizens, and giving it away for the personal benefit of a few. If fact, Ben Franklin said (I’m paraphrasing) that politicians should not speak for the masses when they only listen to their own kind. He also said “the rights of people should be determined by the consent of the governed and not by the dictates of a few.” A politician’s duty is to work for the betterment of the PUBLIC, not the private.
Seems reasonable that if someone wants a private education they should take the responsibility and finance it themselves
David Gearhart
Oelwein