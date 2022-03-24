Iowa sending donations of law enforcement equipment to Ukraine

DES MOINES — Gov. Reynolds announced Thursday, the state of Iowa is donating 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests to Ukraine. The donations are excess expired equipment from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and 18 other law enforcement agencies across the state.
“Like all Iowans, I have been horrified by the devastation and innocent life lost at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowans from across the state have expressed their solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they courageously defend their country and fight for their freedom. Our donation of helmets and vests is one small way we can show that Iowa stands with them.”
In addition to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, donations were provided by the following:
Clear Lake Police Department
Coralville Police Department
Council Bluffs Police Department
Des Moines Police
Department
DeWitt Police Department
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office
Iowa Department of
Public Safety
Linn County Sheriff’s Office
Manchester Police
Department
Nevada Police Department
Norwalk Police Department
Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office
Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office
Urbandale Police Department
West Des Moines Police Department
West Liberty Police
Department
Windsor Heights Police Department
Winterset Police Department
The state of Iowa is working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago to facilitate the collection, coordination, and shipment of the items to Ukraine.