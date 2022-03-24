Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Iowa sending donations of law enforcement equipment to Ukraine

Law enforcement departments from across the state are donating excess/expired equipment to Ukraine.

DES MOINES — Gov. Reynolds announced Thursday, the state of Iowa is donating 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests to Ukraine. The donations are excess expired equipment from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and 18 other law enforcement agencies across the state.

“Like all Iowans, I have been horrified by the devastation and innocent life lost at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowans from across the state have expressed their solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they courageously defend their country and fight for their freedom. Our donation of helmets and vests is one small way we can show that Iowa stands with them.”

In addition to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, donations were provided by the following:

Clear Lake Police Department

Coralville Police Department

Council Bluffs Police Department

Des Moines Police

Department

DeWitt Police Department

Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office

Iowa Department of

Public Safety

Linn County Sheriff’s Office

Manchester Police

Department

Nevada Police Department

Norwalk Police Department

Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office

Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office

Urbandale Police Department

West Des Moines Police Department

West Liberty Police

Department

Windsor Heights Police Department

Winterset Police Department

The state of Iowa is working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago to facilitate the collection, coordination, and shipment of the items to Ukraine.

