As part of an agreement announced on Monday, Iowa is expected to be given $70 million in a nation-wide settlement with CVS and Walgreens for the two companies’ role in the current opioids crisis.
The announcement was made by Iowa’s Attorney General Tom Miller in conjunction with other states’ attorneys general, as the total amount paid by the two pharmacies will be $10.7 billion nationally, according to KCRG.
“The opioid crisis is the deadliest drug epidemic in American history,” Miller stated in a press release. “My colleagues and I have worked on a bipartisan basis to hold accountable the companies that created and fueled this crisis. Securing more than $10 billion from CVS and Walgreens nationwide means our states can provide more resources for the treatment and prevention of Opioid Use Disorder to those most in need.”
According to the attorneys general, CVS and Walgreens ignored warning signs related to opioid prescriptions and failed in their responsibility to both detect and prevent the resulting abuse and diversion of the related drugs.
As part of the agreement, both CVS and Walgreens, along with Walmart, will also need to monitor, report and share certain data regarding any suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions, KCRG reported.
The terms of the agreement will be reviewed by the states, as each will have until the end of calendar year 2022 to join the settlement.