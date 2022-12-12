Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

As part of an agreement announced on Monday, Iowa is expected to be given $70 million in a nation-wide settlement with CVS and Walgreens for the two companies’ role in the current opioids crisis.

The announcement was made by Iowa’s Attorney General Tom Miller in conjunction with other states’ attorneys general, as the total amount paid by the two pharmacies will be $10.7 billion nationally, according to KCRG.

