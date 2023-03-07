Dear Iowa,
It was 1971 when my parents decided to move to Iowa.
They were from Minnesota and Nebraska respectively, they met in Colorado, and they were living in Kansas at the time. They wanted to raise a family in a state that valued education and so they chose Iowa.
It wasn’t really a difficult decision.
Education wasn’t a partisan issue in Iowa at that time. Republican governor Robert Ray revamped and expanded funding for public schools during his tenure and even demanded that Iowa’s public employees (including teachers) be treated better through legislation known as Chapter 20.
My parents, a successful banker and a first grade teacher, would never make that same move today.
Iowa would now be unrecognizable to my parents. Education is, without a doubt, the most partisan issue in the state.
Iowans clearly have no interest in being a leader in public education. We are at the front end of a teacher shortage that will be devastating to our schools. Don’t believe me? Ask an actual teacher what current and coming turnover in their buildings looks like.
Go ahead, ask them.
Actually, that’s a pretty good idea Iowa. Talk to a teacher. Instead of reading Facebook pages where you read lies about litter boxes, teachers reading pornography to 2nd graders, the fear of the letters CRT (which most couldn’t define if you spot them the C and the R), that teachers are “grooming” young people, or that the real problem in education is “woke” teachers.
Instead of reading made up stories on social media, talk to actual teachers.
Teachers will tell you that the work is hard right now. Class sizes are growing, students are coming into our rooms with more diverse needs than ever before, and resources are scarce.
In addition to those concerns, a large segment of our state seems to believe that teachers are dangerous psychopaths who hate America and want to brainwash children. Talk to a teacher. I want my students to come to my room calmly, listen when I give instructions and play better in tune. I want them to get better a little bit each day. There’s more to it than that, but I’d take that as a start.
Talk to a teacher. Education in Iowa is in trouble and nothing that the governor or our current legislature is doing is going to make it better.
I’ll make you all a deal. Bookmark this blog. Check back in two, three, or four years. If the governor’s current plan for millions of dollars in vouchers to private schools with no accountability, legislation that is hateful to our LGBTQ kids, legislation that forbids conversations around “divisive topics”, and banning books that the “Parents for a Rooty-Tooty America” find offensive pays off and Iowa’s schools are better off, I’ll apologize for everything negative I’ve said about our governor.
Heck, I’ll write a check to her campaign for whatever she’s running for at that point.
The reality is that teachers in Iowa are doing all that they can to keep their chins up. But, it’s getting harder.
Iowa’s legislators are actively making it harder to do the work necessary to help ALL young people. A local legislator posted a tweet recently where he said he had just met with teachers and that they were “encouraged” by Republican legislation.
Fittingly, he was standing alone in an empty parking lot.
I’d love to see him name a public educator who is “encouraged” by what is happening at the statehouse. Teachers aren’t “encouraged” right now. Lying about it isn’t going to make it come true.
I’m begging Iowans to talk to teachers right now.
Honestly, it might be too late. I keep assuming that conservatives have a plan for what will happen when no one wants to do this work anymore in our state. I keep thinking that maybe there’s an army of conservatives who want to actually do the work of public education instead of just beating up on it. But, as I look around, I don’t see that happening.
So, here we are Iowa. You haven’t listened to teachers in a long time. This may be your last chance to hear our voices and partner with us as we try to return to a time when Iowa could be proud of our public schools. We want to return to a time when Iowans from the entire political spectrum realized that strong public schools are good for everyone.
Sincerely,
Patrick J. Kearney
Teacher