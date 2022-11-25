With the state’s soybeans already gathered, the recent crop report released by the U.S.D.A. indicates that Iowa’s 2022 harvest season has concluded.
The report revealed the corn harvest is now 97% complete, having wrapped up more than a week ahead of normal.
“Despite a year that included significant weather challenges, persistent inflation and highly pathogenic avian influenza, we approach Thanksgiving and the conclusion of harvest with a deep sense of gratitude,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a Monday Facebook post. “We are thankful for the hardworking and resilient farm families who continue to sustainably produce crops and livestock that feed and fuel consumers here and around the world. The snowmelt from the first widespread snow of the season will improve soil moisture conditions, while warmer temperatures will be welcomed as we gather together to celebrate Thanksgiving.”