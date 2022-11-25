Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.



This week, a U.S.D.A. report indicated that the state’s 2022 harvest season, with 97% of corn now collected, had successfully concluded.

 Photo courtesy IDALS Facebook page

With the state’s soybeans already gathered, the recent crop report released by the U.S.D.A. indicates that Iowa’s 2022 harvest season has concluded.

The report revealed the corn harvest is now 97% complete, having wrapped up more than a week ahead of normal.

