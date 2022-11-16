This fall’s enrollments at the state’s 15 community colleges reflects growth for the first time since 2010, according to a new report released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Education.
All tolled, the state’s community college enrollments grew by 502 students relative to last year’s numbers, and included a total of 82,251 enrollments, representing a 0.6 percent increase.
In further breaking down the data, Iowans enrolling specifically in career and technical education programs rose by 3.2 percent over fall 2021. The number of traditional-aged students, meanwhile, defined as those under the age of 25, increased by 1.3 percent, while part-time enrollments jumped 1.8 percent.
This growth puts Iowa well ahead of the national curve, according to Jeremy Varner, administrator for the Iowa Department of Education’s Division of Community Colleges and Workforce Preparation.
“Increasing community college enrollment bucks the national trend and recent historical trends,” said Varner. “Even with a strong labor market, we are seeing increasing enrollment, particularly in career-technical fields which lead to high-demand careers.”
Nationally, student enrollments at community colleges showed a 0.4 percent decrease during the same period, as Iowa’s increase is the state’s first since 2010 when total enrollments reached nearly 107,000.
Northeast Iowa is home to several such educational institutions, including Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Hawkeye Community College based in Waterloo, and Northeast Iowa Community College, which has locations in Calmar and Peosta, as well as centers in places such as Manchester, Waukon, and Oelwein.
Iowa’s increasing number of community college students likely reflects several factors, such as students’ greater access to career academies, which are job-focused programs that explicitly connect secondary and technical learning to post-secondary education programs.
Such growth may also reflect corresponding increases in the accessibility of state financial aid programs and the support they offer, such as the Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship, which, according to iowacollegeaid.gov, “is intended to cover any remaining gap between federal and state grants/scholarships and tuition and qualified fees.”
Iowa’s growth in enrollments may also result from the expanding number of students selecting concurrent or dual enrollment courses while still in high school, as the number of such students in the state who did so rose 4.2 percent compared to last fall.
Regarding online courses, fewer enrolled this year than last, as 35,576 students were online learners in at least one course, reflecting a 4.0 percent drop over 2021. The total number of such students in 2022, however, was nonetheless higher than in 2019, before the COVID 19 pandemic began.
Both male and female students showed an increase in enrollments in the state, with the number of male students growing by 0.2 percent and female, by 1.1 percent. Iowa’s increase in female students outpaced the national rate in that category, as, nationally, community colleges saw female student enrollments decrease by 2 percent. The growth of male students nationally was 0.9 percent.