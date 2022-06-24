Iowa's state and federal office holders and election challengers drew clear battle lines over the legality of abortion on Friday following the announcement of the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protected the right for nearly 50 years.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds issued statement.
“The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal," she said. "By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”
Deidre DeJear is Reynolds' Democratic opponent this fall.
Republican U.S. Sen Charles Grassley, who is up for election this fall and is facing Democratic challenger Adm. Mike Franken, issued a statement saying the decision returns the decision to the people and their elected representatives.
“Today’s decision recognized that the weak legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade has done more to provoke conflict than to resolve it, as the late Justice Ginsburg observed," he said. "In a meticulous and well-reasoned opinion, the court dispensed with a flawed precedent, as it has rightly done in landmark decisions throughout history.
“For many Americans, including myself, this decision is about far more than correcting a flawed legal analysis in Roe; it means that the rights of the unborn are no longer in jeopardy by our federal government. Our nation was founded on the fundamental principle we are endowed by our creator with the unalienable right to life – a right that must be protected.
“This ruling does not ban the practice of abortion but instead empowers the people, through their accountable elected representatives to make commonsense policy decisions. It takes policymaking out of the hands of unelected judges.
“Regardless of your views on this issue, or any other issue for that matter, we all should respect the role of our impartial judiciary and the decisions that it renders. We’re blessed to live in a country where the people play a leading role in how we are governed. The people can advocate for policy priorities in the public square, the halls of Congress and at the ballot box, as so many pro-life Americans have done throughout the past five decades. Seeking to intimidate or attack the court or undermine its credibility because of an outcome that you don’t support is not the answer.”
Franken slammed the ruling and Grassley's role in making it happen.
“In the last 24 hours, the Supreme Court ruled to upend restrictions on carrying firearms in public, then took away the right of women to make their health care decisions. Clearly, a ruling so mostly men can have that perceived power of carrying a firearm followed by a ruling against women’s right to choose their own health care," Franken said.
"These decisions from yesterday and today are two more strikes against democracy," he added. "This nation is entering a new unknown, and Senator Grassley, with his obstruction of the Supreme Court six years ago, led the charge in creating the most partisan Supreme Court in history. This is a direct attack on women and their fundamental right to make their own healthcare decisions. Nobody ever tells men what they can and cannot do with their bodies in this country.
“Senator Grassley has been in Washington for nearly 50 years, as long as Roe v. Wade has been settled precedent. He sat for the confirmation hearing when three of today’s justices reversed their statements ‘that Roe is settle law.’ But Grassley has finally achieved a lifetime of trying to take away the right to an abortion. Think about it – the Court ruled that state legislatures can dictate a women’s health decisions, yet states cannot dictate who can carry a firearm. What hypocrites.
"This ruling will not end abortions," Franken concluded. "t will only make them more dangerous. This is not what Americans want. It is a dark day for our democracy when the Supreme Court removes its robe of fairness and impartiality and replaces it with a politically motivated rulings which overturn sensibility and 50 years of precedent.”
Republican U.S. Sen Joni Ernst said in her statement: “I’m proudly and adamantly pro-life. This decision reflects the science, will save lives, and rightly returns policymaking power back to the American people and their elected officials.”