Republicans in the newly convened Iowa legislature have released House Files 1-13, further declaring their initial list of priorities for 2023.
“Iowans were loud and clear in setting our agenda for the 2023 Legislative Session,” Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said in a recent news release. “Today, we are introducing our first bills of the legislative session, based directly on the conversations our members had with their constituents leading up to session. We are getting straight to work on the priorities we heard most consistently from our constituents and look forward to seeing these bills work their way through the legislative process.”
While the bills touch on a range of items, the state’s pursuit of a greater level of fiscal responsibility along with efforts to begin reshaping the state’s educational system each received clear emphasis.
House Files 1, 2, and 3, for example, all pertain to expanding the pursuit of cost-savings through state action, as House File 1 assists in lending greater certainty to Iowa taxpayers by reducing the $5.40 levy, requiring a greater level of tax transparency, and capping property assessment increases. House File 3, which focuses on welfare reform, does likewise, in that it, in both further codifying the methods used to authenticate applicants’ identities and tightening the verification process before people are enrolled, helps makes certain the state’s welfare programs are utilized only by those who are eligible to do so.
House Files 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, meanwhile, all reflect a focus on child education, touching on issues from strengthening the pool of available teachers to enforcing specific curriculum changes.
While, in hopes of addressing the ongoing shortage of teachers in Iowa’s K-12 classrooms, House File 4 identifies two additional ways teachers can be licensed, House File 7, labeled “Teacher Prep Program Reform,” sets in motion a study focused on examining how the state’s three Regents universities are preparing the teachers of tomorrow while also requiring Regents to more clearly define what, precisely, is being taught in their instructor education programs.
Both House Files 5 and 12 focus specifically on curricular matters, with File 5 providing parents greater access to the various educational resources and products children are given by their school, and House File 12 requiring “that the one-half unit of United States government that is required to be taught in grades 9 through 12 in public schools, accredited nonpublic schools, and charter schools include a comparative discussion of political ideologies that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that were essential to the founding of the United States.”
House Files 8 and 9, meanwhile, are both concerned with students’ sex and gender. While File 8 is an act “prohibiting instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation in school districts and charter schools in kindergarten through grade three,” House File 9 continues on the theme by ensuring that school employees are unable to hide from the individual’s parents information regarding any student’s requested gender identity or transition. Employees of the school, further, must not engage in “encouraging, pressuring, or coercing a student’s parent or guardian to allow the student to undergo any medical procedure, treatment, or intervention that is designed to affirm the student’s gender identity if that gender identity is different than the sex listed on the student’s official birth certificate.”
In explaining the ban on gender identity-related instruction spelled out in House File 8, Speaker Grassley told Radio Iowa, “Those are the kind of conversations that need to be happening amongst students and parents. The public school system is not the place for this to be happening. It needs to be about empowering the parents and that’s what we’re doing with a lot of these policies.”
“No matter who you are in this state, no matter who you love or how you live, we love you,” countered House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst. “We see you and we believe in you,” Radio Iowa reported.
Rounding out the bills related to education are House File 10, which introduces a number of state Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE) changes and updates, and File 11, mandating that the Board of Regents maintain a public online database to help students identify median salary, loan debt, debt-to-income ratio, and other information for all the degrees offered at the Regents universities.
Those bills outside the realm of education and explicit cost-savings include House File 6, which “relates to workforce development, including establishing the Iowa workforce grant and incentive program and modifying the responsibilities of the Iowa workforce development board,” as well as File 13, providing “for state licensure of rural emergency hospitals,” which are defined as facilities with 24-hour emergency services though ones which do not offer acute inpatient care. Under the bill, these rural emergency hospitals would also be given a higher rate of reimbursement from both Medicare and Medicaid.