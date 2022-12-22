Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Editor’s note: This is the conclusion of a two-part series about Iowa’s unofficial Santa and Mrs. Claus, John and Jodi Philipp.

In addition to the sleighs, two reindeer also survived the storm, though “we lost one last fall,” Jodi Philipp explained, leaving them with a single deer, a true survivor which, by enduring the storm and persevering, “went through an awful lot,” she said.

Trending Food Videos