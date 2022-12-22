Editor’s note: This is the conclusion of a two-part series about Iowa’s unofficial Santa and Mrs. Claus, John and Jodi Philipp.
In addition to the sleighs, two reindeer also survived the storm, though “we lost one last fall,” Jodi Philipp explained, leaving them with a single deer, a true survivor which, by enduring the storm and persevering, “went through an awful lot,” she said.
In the wake of the loss of 2-Jo’s Farm, John’s cancer battle remained ongoing, although, with the COVID 19 pandemic having started the previous March, he was also stricken with the virus, which required a lengthy hospitalization.
At that point, the totality of John’s health situation, for the first time, put his role as Santa during the holiday season in jeopardy, as he was unable to participate as he had for so long prior. “I went out on my own that year,” Philipp recalled, “with imposters.” After all, “my husband is Santa, and I am Mrs. Claus,” she affirmed.
“Mrs. Claus really runs everything,” she added. “Santa Claus just goes where he’s told.”
In the time since, the Philipps have continued their acts of charity during Christmas, as they continue to deal with John’s diagnosis, the future of the 2-Jo’s Farm site, and operate their Chelsea Bed and Breakfast. In 2021, for example, though suffering from strokes, John, currently 73 years of age, still participated in Christmas as Santa Claus.
This holiday, their efforts continue, both with the limited Dear Santa program as well as with their personal appearances as Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer. “Though not equipped any more to handle the previous volume of requests,” in 2022, Philipp said, the couple planned to assist two families through Dear Santa, one, which includes “a mom (veteran), husband (fighting a battle with cancer), and an 8 (soon to be 9) and 12 year old boys,” and the other, a family who lost their home to a fire earlier this fall.
About this second family, a post on 2-Jo’s Farm’s Facebook page explained “They have been able to recover very little. The dad works a full-time job and Mom is a stay-at-home mom. They have three children. This family is in need of everything! Mom is trying to compile a list of needs for the family while they struggle trying to salvage anything they can out of their home.”
Though the Dear Santa program is not as large as it was in years past, those selected to receive gifts through it can expect nothing but the best from the Philipps. “My goal for this family is to bring them some magic this Christmas,” Philipp wrote. “We will be providing things that they need and gifts for the kids and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer will be delivering them! I hope we can remind this family that there is still hope in this world and good people that come together to help even strangers get through difficult times.”
The funds to pay for this year’s Dear Santa program, meanwhile, are coming from Philipp’s fundraising efforts, as she has been working in recent weeks to sell Periwinkle Popcorn, a special treat based on her own secret recipe, and a way for her to help others even through her own challenges. In choosing to sell her special popcorn in support of those in need, she described, “that’s something I can afford to do.”
Sales of the product have far surpassed expectations, Philipp reported. “I am pretty tickled that we’ll be well over $1,500 in just a couple weeks,” she said. Given the quality of her product, such abundant sales, which already stood at $1,100 on Nov. 30, should not be surprising. As Philipp explained in jest, “some people call Periwinkle Popcorn ‘crack corn’ because it is so addicting.”
“I’ve never, ever told anyone my recipe,” Philipp said, when asked to share the secret that makes her popcorn so sought-after. “That’s part of the deal. Maybe on my deathbed.”
As for how she acquired her famous reindeer, Philipp said “They came from the North Pole. That’s our story, and we’re sticking to it.”
In addition to this season’s Dear Santa families, the Philipps have also made their way around the region again appearing as the Clauses. Among this season’s scheduled stops was a three-day visit to Mahaska Drug in Oskaloosa and a stop at the Waconda Club in Des Moines, in addition to visiting Scheels in Cedar Falls, stops in Cedar Rapids and Amana, and even at Kingsley Crossing, a home goods store in Shullsburg, Wisconsin. Many of the locations they visit at this stage, such as Mahaska Drug, Philipp noted, are “long-time clients.
Their ability to maintain their schedule as Santa and Mrs. Claus in future years, however, remains uncertain. “We don’t know, who knows?” Philipp said. “They can book us for next year,” she added, “if we are still alive.”
As long as their efforts continue, Iowa families in need can look forward to the sort of brighter Christmas that only magic can bring, thanks to the hearts of a special couple who, despite facing their own challenges, remain the embodiment of the season’s loving spirit. “Santa and Mrs. Claus and the real reindeer will deliver the gifts personally to the families,” Philipp wrote in a Facebook post, in reference to those served in 2022 as part of the Dear Santa effort. ”This is how the program started 20 some years ago, so it seems fitting that it has come full circle.”
“It’s nice to have something to give back,” she concluded.
Note: On Tuesday, Dec. 20, John Philipp suffered another stroke and was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment, where Jodi has joined him. As a result, the Philipps will miss the presentation of gifts to this year’s two Dear Santa families, which will be conducted in their absence. “I am disappointed we won’t be able to meet them,” Jodi Philipp said.