In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold California’s Proposition 12, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined ten other Republican governors from leading pork-producing states Tuesday to encourage congressional passage of a law that would overturn the California measure.
The Court’s May 11 ruling followed a lawsuit, filed jointly by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation, aimed at reversing Proposition 12, which was approved by a near 63% majority of California voters in 2018 and creates restrictions on the pork sold in the state in an effort to make certain that pigs are given sufficient room while alive. Specifically, the law identifies as cruel any breeding-pig enclosure with fewer than 24 square feet of ground space per pig enclosed.
The law reaches well beyond California’s borders, however, as it pertains to all pork sold in the state, no matter where the animal may have originated. This expansive scope brought the issue to the attention of those in Iowa, where nearly a third of American hogs are raised.
By comparison, California, which consumes 15% of all pork products sold nationally, produces only 1% of U.S. pork.
The governors’ request for remedy was made in a letter dated June 13 addressed to both chambers of Congress and signed by “a coalition of states, representing 54% of the country’s pork production,” a group of 11 led by Governor Reynolds and Jim Pillen of Nebraska, a press release from Reynolds’ office stated.
Urging Congressional passage of the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression Act, “a bill that would uphold the Commerce Clause of the Constitution by preventing states from impeding interstate agricultural trade” — one previously introduced in the Senate by a cohort including both of Iowa’s representatives — lies at the heart of the letter.
In calling for action, the letter emphasized both the efficacy and humanity of the current system of pork production, along with noting the destructive consequences should Proposition 12 be permitted to upend that method.
“Food security is national security. The United States has one of the safest and most sustainable domestic food industries in the world,” the letter argued. “Our livestock producers efficiently and humanely produce the massive amounts of animal protein necessary to affordably feed our country’s population. Their resource stewardship is the result of decades of applying and refining science-based, tried-and-true production techniques. Despite California’s reliance on its fellow States for food, Proposition 12 threatens to disrupt the very system Californians depend on for their pork supply.”
Further, the nature of the industry, itself, begs for action, the letter added, noting, “America’s pork production system is inherently interstate in its scope and integration. A single State, or handful of States, should not have the power to radically disrupt that system.”
In addition to upsetting the established, successful practice, enforcement of the California law is also likely to impose what will become detrimental financial burdens on farmers, as, “due to California’s market share, 13 percent of the pork market, it would be prohibitively expensive for producers to segregate their pork from sales to California as a market destination from those products destined elsewhere. Instead, to comply with California’s onerous and unscientific requirements, pork producers will have to bear costs in the hundreds of millions (if not billions) of dollars,” costs that will “inevitably pass through the system onto consumers, producers, and workers,” according to the letter.
Joining Reynolds and Pillen as signatories of the missive were Governors Sarah Sanders of Arkansas, Eric Holcomb of Indiana, Tate Reeves of Mississippi, Missouri’s Mike Parson and Montana’s Greg Gianforte, in addition to those of Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia.
“I am proud to partner with Governor Reynolds in leading this initiative, alongside this group of governors,” Pillen explained, according to the release from Reynolds’ office. “Congress needs to act to protect our nation’s agricultural interests from states that are working to put onerous and unfounded regulations on livestock producers that will ultimately increase food costs and hurt farming operations.”
If required to meet the strictures of Proposition 12, Iowa producers would need to spend an estimated $350 million, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.