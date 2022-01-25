Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.5% in December, but employment has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels and most neighboring states’ rates are lower, federal statistics show.
Locally, the jobless rate is also low, while average weekly pay has risen.
STATE WORKFORCE GROWING
The Iowa unemployment rate was down from November’s 3.7% rate and reflected that 5,200 more people found jobs, according to Iowa Workforce Development. The percentage of Iowans in the labor force also increased slightly.
The number of Iowans employed has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In December 2019, about 1.7 million were employed compared to about 1.6 million in December 2021.
Iowa’s unemployment rate peaked at 11.1% in April 2020.
Iowa’s December unemployment rate was ranked 20th nationally, Workforce Development reported. Nebraska continued to have the nation’s lowest rate at 1.7%.
Iowa’s unemployment rate was higher than all but one of its neighboring states. Illinois was at 5.3% in December, followed by Missouri at 3.3%, Minnesota at 3.1% and Wisconsin and South Dakota each at 2.8%.
The national unemployment rate for December was 3.9%.
Comparing figures year over year, the civilian labor force in Iowa in December 2021 was 1,662,672, which is 43,231 higher than a year earlier when the unemployment rate was 3.7%. There were 59,879 Iowans unemployed in December 2020 and 57,907 in December 2021.
COUNTY LEVEL REPORTS
Fayette County in November had a 2.8% non-seasonably adjusted unemployment rate, according to the bureau. A December rate is not yet available
Fayette County and most of its neighbors experienced an increase in average weekly pay from 2020 to 2021, according to the latest data from the bureau, which was released in December.
Between the second quarters of 2020 and 2021, Fayette County’s average weekly pay increased to $771, a rise of $30. Of bordering counties, Black Hawk had the highest weekly average at $972 (up $27), followed by Chickasaw at $893 (up $27), Delaware at $857 (down $10), Winneshiek at $855 (up $7), Bremer at $849 (up $7), Clayton at $823 (down $20), Buchanan at $810 (up $30) and Allamakee at $752 (up $1).
Iowa’s average weekly pay was $999, up $20 over a year.