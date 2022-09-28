On Wednesday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the unveiling of the state’s updated ‘Voter Ready’ website, a move that continues his strong push to prepare Iowa’s voters for the upcoming November election.
At the updated website, identified by the Secretary’s office as a “one-stop shop for Iowa voters,” Iowans can register to vote, download a request form for an absentee ballot, identify their local polling place, and find election dates and deadlines, among other activities.
According to Secretary Pate, an important goal in making this information available now is to encourage people to be prepared well in advance of November 8.
“I encourage all Iowans to have a plan for casting their ballot and VoterReady.Iowa.gov is the place to go to develop that plan,” Secretary Pate said. “The November 8 general election is less than six weeks away and voters are already requesting their absentee ballots. Let’s keep Iowa’s great track record of being one of the best states in the nation for voter participation.”
As September winds to a close, Pate’s office is specifically encouraging Iowans to verify their voter registration status while also checking to see that all voter registration information is up to date.
Wednesday’s announcement begins what Secretary Pate described as a broad promotional effort to make all eligible voters aware of the ‘Voter Ready’ initiative and website.
“This website is being promoted through various means including partnering with Iowa’s college football coaches and athletic departments, as well as TV, radio, print, social media, and digital ads,” Pate explained. “These next six weeks will include a tremendous effort by my office to get every voter the information they need to cast a ballot for the November 8 general election.”
As part of this effort, the Secretary is also making a free, customizable toolkit available to groups or organizations looking to help Iowans prepare to participate in the elections. Among its contents, this toolkit will include infographics and proposed language to utilize in social media posts.
Shortly after announcing the updated ‘Voter Ready’ website, Secretary Pate also urged Iowans to consider taking a more expansive role in their community’s election day activities, posting on Twitter, “Serve your country. Be compensated. Step up and be an election hero! Sign up to be a precinct official at pollworker.iowa.gov.”