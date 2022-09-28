Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On Wednesday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the unveiling of the state’s updated ‘Voter Ready’ website, a move that continues his strong push to prepare Iowa’s voters for the upcoming November election.

At the updated website, identified by the Secretary’s office as a “one-stop shop for Iowa voters,” Iowans can register to vote, download a request form for an absentee ballot, identify their local polling place, and find election dates and deadlines, among other activities.

