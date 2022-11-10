Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Though the final numbers remain unofficial, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office has identified voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election as the second highest in state history for a mid-term, as more than 1,220,000 Iowans cast their ballots.

The record voter turnout for a non-presidential election in Iowa occurred in 2018, when more than 1,300,000 participated.

