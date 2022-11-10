Though the final numbers remain unofficial, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office has identified voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election as the second highest in state history for a mid-term, as more than 1,220,000 Iowans cast their ballots.
The record voter turnout for a non-presidential election in Iowa occurred in 2018, when more than 1,300,000 participated.
With the election over, many counties remain hard at work completing the final tabulation process, which includes conducting required post-election audits.
In randomly selected precincts in every county, ballots will be counted by hand in an attempt to further ensure the accuracy of the outcome. In the precincts selected, both Iowa’s governor’s race as well as the constitutional amendment ballot measure, which was approved by a nearly three-to-one margin in Fayette County, will be the two contests audited.
Until certified, all election results remain unofficial, with the certification deadline being Monday, Dec. 5.
“My thanks to Iowans from every corner of the state who made their voices heard by voting,” Secretary Pate said. “I also want to thank the poll workers and county election officials across Iowa for their hard work and dedication.”