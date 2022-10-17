Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Following an evaluation process underway since last spring, the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) on Friday announced northeast Iowa’s own Lid’s Bar & Grill of Waukon as the winner of their 2022 Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest.

Lid’s was selected over four other finalists, including the St. Olaf Tavern in Clayton County. Corydon’s Ludlow’s Steakhouse, about 90 minutes south of Des Moines, was the contest’s second-place finisher.

