Following an evaluation process underway since last spring, the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) on Friday announced northeast Iowa’s own Lid’s Bar & Grill of Waukon as the winner of their 2022 Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest.
Lid’s was selected over four other finalists, including the St. Olaf Tavern in Clayton County. Corydon’s Ludlow’s Steakhouse, about 90 minutes south of Des Moines, was the contest’s second-place finisher.
At Lid’s, each loin is cut and tenderized two-fold before being dipped in milk, rolled in seasoned breading, and deep fried. The resulting sandwich is typically served with lettuce and mayonnaise on a toasted and lightly buttered bun, bread baked fresh daily at the local Quilln’s grocery store.
Chef Phil Carey, a tenderloin finalist judge, describes Lid’s prize-winning sandwich as having “great pork flavor, with a wonderful breading that greatly complements the overall sandwich,” as well as a “perfect size of bun-to-pork-tenderloin ratio.”
“Obviously we enjoy highlighting our state’s delicious pork,” said Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and programs director. “But this award also forever transforms local Iowa businesses, as tenderloin enthusiasts look forward to the announcement every year, and are known to travel lengthy distances to try a variation of this Midwestern staple.”
Dan Liddiard, who co-owns Lid’s with his wife Kelly, is very appreciative of the award, he explained.
“We are extremely honored by it,” he said.
Waukon natives, the Liddiards opened their restaurant during the height of the COVID 19 pandemic, in July 2020, after converting part of their car dealership, West Side Auto Sales, into a restaurant when the sale of cars declined drastically.
In the intervening period, they have established their business as one of the most popular in the region.
Despite this popularity, however, it has been challenging to find sufficient staffing to allow Lid’s to operate at its fullest potential. With younger employees coming and going, and others not interested in committing to the demands of the industry for the long term, “it’s been hard to find help,” Liddiard explained. As a result, Lid’s, which can seat 100 people, is operating with a crew of “3 or 4 people at most,” he said.
The recognition brought by his success in the Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest has only exacerbated this challenge. Since earlier this year, the attention brought to Lid’s by the contest “has more than tripled my business,” said Liddiard.
Having garnered such lofty accolades, however, may soon change the restaurant’s fortunes in this regard. Though Liddiard admitted that, as a result of being placed in the spotlight, simply “keeping up will be a task,” he also hopes the accompanying publicity will make it easier to find and retain quality employees, who may be uniquely attracted to the idea of working for an award-winning business.
Liddiard is also hopeful that the success of his restaurant, which boasts two acres of parking as well as drive-up services, will benefit the entire community by drawing more visitors to the region, including an increasing number from the Des Moines area, he noted, who are in northeast Iowa to enjoy the fall colors and, along the way, may now be more likely to stop by and thereby patronize local hotels and other businesses.
While explaining that Lid’s victory in the tenderloin contest is “good for everybody,” Liddiard’s focus remains where it has always been. “I want customers to come back,” he concluded.
The IPPA will officially bestow the best tenderloin award at Lid’s on Oct. 18, a prize which includes $500, a plaque, and a large banner fit for display.
Last year’s award winner was Victoria Station in Harlan, in western Iowa.