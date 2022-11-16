Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service on Nov. 16 reminded those who still need to file their 2021 tax returns that IRS Free File remains open until Nov. 17 and can help those who qualify claim the Child Tax Credit, Recovery Rebate Credit or Earned Income Tax Credit.

These and other tax benefits were expanded under last year’s American Rescue Plan Act and other recent legislation. The only way to get these valuable benefits, however, is to file a 2021 tax return.

