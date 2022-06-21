Helping on group projects like building the first Fairbank Swimming Pool that opened in 1969, the Island Park restoration in 1977 and the fire station in 1986, stand out on the service record of longtime Fairbank business owner Larry Bachman. Larry and his wife, Rosemary, were named grand marshals of the Fairbank Island Days parade.
The parade is set to depart this Saturday at 10:30 a.m., from Fairbank Elementary, where she was a substitute paraeducator for a few years after retiring.
The Bachmans moved to Fairbank from Jesup in May 1966 because Ed Humphrey had just hired hired Larry, a plumbing and heating specialist, to work for his construction business.
John and Sharon Woods established Fairbank Plumbing and Heating after their 1965 purchase of the old Peters Grocery building east of the funeral home, Sharon told the Fairbank Islander in January. Larry Bachman did plumbing work for them.
In 1969, Bachman purchased Fairbank Plumbing and Heating from the John Woods family.
The Bachmans — Jesup High graduates, Larry in 1963 and Rosemary in ’64 — were less than two years wed with two young children, Brad and Brenda, when they found a rental house in Fairbank. They built a new house about 1968.
With their basic needs provided for, they began to get involved in the community.
By the mid 1970s, Island Park had silted in on all sides and the Little Wapsipinicon River needed to be dug out around it to keep it an island, which a committee led in 1977. With Island Days this weekend, it’s worth noting the Fairbank Island Restoration Committee was Larry Bachman, Jim Curley, Earl Bellis, and Marilyn Steggall.
Larry joined the Fairbank Fire Department and remained a member for 37 years.
“The biggest thing that helped was he (Larry) got on the Fire Department and we met people through the fire department,” Rosemary said. “That was a big part of our life.”
While on the department, Larry played competition waterball and got Rosemary into it. Larry’s team — with Ted Vorwald, Donnie Brandt and Gene Brandt — was competitive.
So much so that they won the state waterball tournament in 1982.
“When we moved here we barely knew where Fairbank was,” Rosemary said noting they had not previously ventured east from Jesup. “And have never regretted our decision.
“We think it’s a beautiful town and proud to be a part of it,” she said. “Everybody helps when there’s a project or flooding.”
They have four children, Brad, Brenda Sickles of Dunkerton, Becky Thurm of Anamosa, Barbara Lorenz of Marion; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Rosemary, when not running an in-home daycare and raising her own children, helped with bookwork for the business. When her schedule allowed, she went to work in Waterloo — for Powers Manufacturing for 12 years and GMAC Mortgage customer service for 18 years. After retiring, she substituted as a paraeducator at Fairbank Elementary for a few years.
Their eldest, Brad, took over ownership of Fairbank Plumbing and Heating seven years ago and operates it with his sons, Adam and Ben.
“It’s been in the family all this time,” Rosemary said.
They have been married 57 years, as of Aug. 29.
The Bachmans are active members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank.
“We never looked back, we decided this was our calling to be here,” Rosemary said.