FAIRBANK — Six young women are competing for the Fairbank Island Queen crown. The coronation ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23 on the parkade behind Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill, following judging.
The contestants are:
• Autumn Sullivan, the daughter of Justin and Heather Sullivan, is sponsored by the Fairbank American Legion.
In school, she takes part in cheerleading and the prom committee. In the community, she is involved in dance and summer lifeguarding at the swimming pool.
Autumn plans to pursue a career in the medical field, by attending Hawkeye Community College or the University of Northern Iowa.
• Brylee Bellis, the daughter of Ryan and McKayla Bellis, is sponsored by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
She has kept active in volleyball, cross country, track and softball. Other activities include the American Red Cross blood drives, vocal ID, superintendent/principal interviews, the Leader in Me Program, School Improvement Advisory Committee, and as a student ambassador, website designer, and a silver cord volunteer.
Brylee plans to major in biology at the University of Iowa.
• Brooklyn Etringer, the daughter of Randy and Megan Etringer, is sponsored by the Fairbank Fire Department.
School activities include volleyball, cross country, track and managing basketball. She also takes part in the Leader in Me program and the silver cord volunteer program, having given time for school and community functions.
Brooklyn plans to major in psychology at the University of Iowa.
• Chloe Kleinheksel, the daughter of Greg and Emily Kleinheksel, is sponsored by the Fairbank Women’s Auxiliary.
She cheerleads for football, wrestling, and basketball where she was selected as the co-captain. On the prom committee, she said members volunteered at the concession stand at University of Iowa events. She helps with church activities such as Sunday school.
Chloe plans to obtain her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education at the University of Northern Iowa.
• Ashlyn Hyde, the daughter of Thomas and Annette Hyde, is sponsored by the Fairbank Community Club.
She stays active in track and cross country, the silver cord program, the honor society, and is a Leader In Me student representative. She helps with the Red Cross organizing blood drives and with Sunday School at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Ashlyn plans to earn a bachelor’s degree at the University of Northern Iowa before attending law school.
• Macy Ott, the daughter of Gary and Monica Ott, is sponsored by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Her school activities include volleyball, basketball, track, serving on the prom committee and the silver cord program. Macy volunteers at Community Lutheran Church and is a NCYC participant.
In the fall, she wishes to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business administration from either the University of Iowa or University of Northern Iowa.