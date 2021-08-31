Area corn and soybean crops received considerable damage from last week’s heavy winds. This damage ranged from bent plants to flattened fields resulting in major economic and harvesting challenges.
To help farmers and landowners to address these and other storm related issues, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offices in Bremer and Buchanan Counties will be holding public informational meetings on Friday, Sept. 3.
These meetings are free and open to the public:
10 a.m. — Bremer County ISU Extension Office, Tripoli
2 p.m. — Buchanan County ISU Extension Office, Independence
The Fayette County ISU Extension will host a crop damage meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, Stephens Building, 504 S. Vine St. in West Union.
ISU Extension Specialists will be on hand to share ideas learned from last year’s derecho wind damages to crops and the resulting harvest and storage issues, plus others.