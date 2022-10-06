Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Following what the organization called an “IT security incident” last Monday, MercyOne hospitals and clinics in central Iowa have taken some of their IT systems offline as a precaution, WHO television in Des Moines reported.

According to a spokesperson, this decision may have an impact on the availability of some electronic medical records.

