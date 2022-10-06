Following what the organization called an “IT security incident” last Monday, MercyOne hospitals and clinics in central Iowa have taken some of their IT systems offline as a precaution, WHO television in Des Moines reported.
According to a spokesperson, this decision may have an impact on the availability of some electronic medical records.
The Des Moines Register, meanwhile, reported Thursday afternoon that patients are unable to schedule appointments online due to the incident.
The problem stems from a larger IT issue at CommonSpirit Health, which is the current parent company of MercyOne.
The following statement was released by MercyOne:
“MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate into Trinity Health. CommonSpirit is managing an IT security incident which is impacting some of our facilities. As a precautionary step we have taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record (EHR) systems and other systems. Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption.”
MercyOne is in the process of integrating into Trinity Health.
On Monday, soon after the outage began, MercyOne ambulances in Des Moines were rerouted to UnityPoint Medical Center for a brief period because of the issue, WOI-TV reported.
As of Thursday afternoon, MercyOne has provided no word regarding when they may be fully online, or if any patient information may have been exposed or otherwise compromised because of this incident.
No locations in northeast Iowa were affected.