Oelwein Italian American Heritage Day has been set for Saturday, Aug. 13 at Red Gate Park.
Organizers Teresa Pirillo Buckman and Anthony Ricchio report this year’s day is being scaled down due to conflicts in schedules and a smaller group to draw from.
“There are lots of things going on among the local families this year and it’s difficult to get participation. The senior members are aging out of being active and younger members don’t show much interest,” Ricchio said.
The traditional Italian sausage sandwiches will be served in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A bocce ball tournament will also start at 11 a.m. sponsored by Performance Rehab. This will be a two-person, 10-team minimum sign up with a guaranteed $100 cash prize.
Ricchio said everyone is invited to the Italian American Heritage Day event.
“You don’t have to be Italian to come and join the fun,” he said.
For anyone who wants to learn more about playing bocce ball, Ricchio will host a small bocce ball “school” at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at the courts at Red Gate Park. Persons can also pre-register at that time for Saturday’s tourney.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the lunch or tournament can contact Ricchio, 319-509-0510.