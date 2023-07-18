Italian Heritage Day in Oelwein is set for Saturday, Aug. 12, in Red Gate Park on West Charles Street, across from Woodlawn Cemetery.
Organizers will begin serving Graziano’s Italian sausage and meatball sandwiches at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be a bocce ball tournament with $100 worth of prize money. Persons can sign up for the tournament that day or in advance by contacting Anthony Ricchio, 319-509-0510.
The traditional procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for an outdoor Mass will be at 4 p.m.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and share in Oelwein’s rich Italian Heritage. There will be music, socializing and inflatables for the kids, along with great playground equipment. Restrooms and the main shelter are handicap accessible.
Those wanting a refresher course in bocce ball can attend a practice/instruction session at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Red Gate Park bocce ball courts.